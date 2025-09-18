Photos: 9 of the most historical buildings in and around Worksop. See how many you are familiar with

By Tracy Smith
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:16 BST
With more than 100 buildings and structures Grade-Listed in the town, Worksop and the surrounding area is not short of historical importance.

Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance, but only 9 have been graded I or II* by English Heritage – classifying them as the most significant.

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

Take a stroll through our gallery and find out more about each of these fascinating buildings.

Grade II (Dedicated in 1925) - the war memorial, which stands in an enclosure, is a cenotaph in Portland stone on a base of Aberdeen granite - Location: Memorial Avenue, Worksop.

1. Worksop War Memorial

Grade II (Dedicated in 1925) - the war memorial, which stands in an enclosure, is a cenotaph in Portland stone on a base of Aberdeen granite - Location: Memorial Avenue, Worksop. Photo: Google

Grade - Not Grade listed but it is a Scheduled Monument (Late 11th century) - This motte-and-bailey fortress was built on a sandstone promontory overlooking the River Ryton. Today, no stone buildings remain on the site, only the earthwork mounds and ditches that were part of its foundations - Location: Castle Hill, Worksop.

2. Worksop Castle

Grade - Not Grade listed but it is a Scheduled Monument (Late 11th century) - This motte-and-bailey fortress was built on a sandstone promontory overlooking the River Ryton. Today, no stone buildings remain on the site, only the earthwork mounds and ditches that were part of its foundations - Location: Castle Hill, Worksop. Photo: Google

Grade I (11th Century) - An Augustinian priory later to became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries - Location: Priorswell Road, Worksop.

3. Worksop Priory

Grade I (11th Century) - An Augustinian priory later to became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries - Location: Priorswell Road, Worksop. Photo: Google

Grade II* (Dating from 1525) - The inn, on a corner site, was extended to the rear in 1938. It is timber framed and rendered, with pantile roofs. The building is currently closed - Location - Westgate, Worksop.

4. The Old Ship Inn

Grade II* (Dating from 1525) - The inn, on a corner site, was extended to the rear in 1938. It is timber framed and rendered, with pantile roofs. The building is currently closed - Location - Westgate, Worksop. Photo: Google

