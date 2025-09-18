Photos: 9 of the most historical buildings in and around Worksop. See how many you are familiar with

Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance, but only 9 have been graded I or II* by English Heritage – classifying them as the most significant.

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

Take a stroll through our gallery and find out more about each of these fascinating buildings.

1 . Worksop War Memorial Grade II (Dedicated in 1925) - the war memorial, which stands in an enclosure, is a cenotaph in Portland stone on a base of Aberdeen granite - Location: Memorial Avenue, Worksop. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Worksop Castle Grade - Not Grade listed but it is a Scheduled Monument (Late 11th century) - This motte-and-bailey fortress was built on a sandstone promontory overlooking the River Ryton. Today, no stone buildings remain on the site, only the earthwork mounds and ditches that were part of its foundations - Location: Castle Hill, Worksop. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Worksop Priory Grade I (11th Century) - An Augustinian priory later to became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries - Location: Priorswell Road, Worksop. Photo: Google Photo Sales