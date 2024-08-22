PHOTOS: 24 photos of past Robin Hood festivals at Sherwood Forest

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:01 BST
It's your last chance to experience the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest this bank holiday weekend. Now, let’s take a look at some past festivals – do you recognise anyone?

This bank holiday weekend marks the final Robin Hood festival at Sherwood Forest.

As you can see, come rain or shine, the festival goes on.

Here are 24 epic photos from 2005-2010 festivals…

Wannabe Robin Hoods wait for Robin Hood to arrive at the Major Oak during the Robin Hood festival. Pictured: Alistair Feeney, Andrew Feeney and Lewis Fox. 2005.

1. Festival friends

Wannabe Robin Hoods wait for Robin Hood to arrive at the Major Oak during the Robin Hood festival. Pictured: Alistair Feeney, Andrew Feeney and Lewis Fox. 2005. Photo: National World

Edwinstowe, launch of the Robin Hood Festival on Monday. 2010. Robin Hood pictured with Sutton brothers, Lewis and Matthew Halfpenny.

2. 2010 festival

Edwinstowe, launch of the Robin Hood Festival on Monday. 2010. Robin Hood pictured with Sutton brothers, Lewis and Matthew Halfpenny. Photo: Jane Hilton

The Robin Hood Festival. Music in the forest by the Crazy Dutch Regulars.

3. 2008 fun

The Robin Hood Festival. Music in the forest by the Crazy Dutch Regulars. Photo: Angela Ward

Festival regulars Connor Fox and Conner Speller. 2010.

4. Edwinstowe

Festival regulars Connor Fox and Conner Speller. 2010. Photo: Jane Hilton

