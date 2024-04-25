Photos: 16 retro photos from the Worksop area, including a wedding that almost didn't happen

Here are some retro photos for community stories of the past across the Worksop area.
All photos were taken between 2000 and 2009.
1. A wedding that almost didn't happen
A wedding that almost didn't happen due to severe snowfall in Worksop. Heidi Kent and Alex Burrett married at St Luke's Church, Shireoaks, with the help of local drivers who donated their 4x4 cars to get them to the church on time. Photo: Mark Fear
2. St. Luke's Primary School
Pupils from St. Luke's Primary School, Shireoaks, pictured during dress rehearsal of their production 'Splash' which they are putting on at the Acorn Theatre, Worksop Photo: National World
3. Worksop donations
Staff at Cinch donate toys to the Worksop Branch Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal. Pictured from left is Cinch staff Wendy Gourlay, Marinell Lee and Cherry Ilett giving toys over to Catherine O'Sullivan and Cpt Ashley Dawson. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Business centre
The Turbine, Shireoaks Triangle, Shireoaks, Worksop. This was the second anniversary of the business centre opening - business convention. Picture: L-R: Cllr Steve Carroll, Craig Edson (Alliance SSP), Gill Bird (The Turbine, admin officer), Cllr Sybil Fielding, Robert Wilkinson (Bassetlaw District Council), & Paul Mallatratt (The Turbine, Manager). 2006. Photo: Mark Fear