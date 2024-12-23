1. Priory Centre, Worksop
Priory Centre, Worksop. Santa's grotto sponsors Christmas Crews Ltd invite Sheffield Steelers Dave Matsos (Coach) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach) to Worksop. PIcture: L-R Russell Slater (Town Centre Manager), Dave Matsos (Coach), Alastair Cowie (Christmas Crews Ltd) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach). 2007. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Premier Foods pantomime
Acorn Theatre, Queen Street, Worksop. Premier Foods pantomime - performing for the Valley Social Club. Picture: Dave McCombe and Andrew Wood. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Worksop Light Operatics.
Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008 Photo: Worksop Guardian
4. M&S Simply Food
M&S Simply Food, Priory Centre, Worksop. Voucher winners. Picture: L-R Kick Kelshaw (General Manager, M&S), with two of the winners Ann Broadfoot and Susan Bradshaw. Photo: Mark Fear