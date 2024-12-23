Photos: 15 community snaps from Worksop over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:51 GMT
Here at your Worksop Guardian, we have covered plenty of community stories over the years – so here are 15 ‘retro’ photos from our archives. Do you remember the story?

From businesses, to schools, sport and Royal visits – here are 15 ‘retro’ photos from our Worksop archive.

Do you recognise anyone?

Priory Centre, Worksop. Santa's grotto sponsors Christmas Crews Ltd invite Sheffield Steelers Dave Matsos (Coach) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach) to Worksop. PIcture: L-R Russell Slater (Town Centre Manager), Dave Matsos (Coach), Alastair Cowie (Christmas Crews Ltd) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach). 2007.

1. Priory Centre, Worksop

Priory Centre, Worksop. Santa's grotto sponsors Christmas Crews Ltd invite Sheffield Steelers Dave Matsos (Coach) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach) to Worksop. PIcture: L-R Russell Slater (Town Centre Manager), Dave Matsos (Coach), Alastair Cowie (Christmas Crews Ltd) and Doug Sheppard (Player/Assistant Coach). 2007. Photo: Mark Fear

Acorn Theatre, Queen Street, Worksop. Premier Foods pantomime - performing for the Valley Social Club. Picture: Dave McCombe and Andrew Wood.

2. Premier Foods pantomime

Acorn Theatre, Queen Street, Worksop. Premier Foods pantomime - performing for the Valley Social Club. Picture: Dave McCombe and Andrew Wood. Photo: Mark Fear

Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008

3. Worksop Light Operatics.

Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008 Photo: Worksop Guardian

M&S Simply Food, Priory Centre, Worksop. Voucher winners. Picture: L-R Kick Kelshaw (General Manager, M&S), with two of the winners Ann Broadfoot and Susan Bradshaw.

4. M&S Simply Food

M&S Simply Food, Priory Centre, Worksop. Voucher winners. Picture: L-R Kick Kelshaw (General Manager, M&S), with two of the winners Ann Broadfoot and Susan Bradshaw. Photo: Mark Fear

