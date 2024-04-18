Photos: 13 snaps of England football fans celebrating across Worksop, Mansfield and Ashfield

As St. George's Day (April 23) approaches this month and with the Euros just months away, we've delved into the archives to reminisce about epic wins, near-misses and dryer days for England football fans across Nottinghamshire.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:28 BST

Saint George's Day is the feast day of Saint George, notably England's patron saint, but celebrated also by Christian churches, countries, and regions of which he is the patron saint, including Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Greece, Georgia, Portugal, Romania, Syria, Lebanon, Catalonia, Alcoi, Aragon, and Rio de Janeiro.

A traditional custom on St. George's day is fly or adorn the St. George's Cross flag in some way: pubs in particular can be seen on April 23 displaying garlands of St. George's crosses.

It is customary for the hymn ‘Jerusalem’ to be sung in cathedrals, churches and chapels on St. George's Day, or on the Sunday closest to it.

It is not long now before the UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday, June 14, ending with the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

Here are some England sport fans from across the county…

Worksop Town Centre. Patrols with police during crucial World Cup match. Picture: England fans in despair over the scoreline at Liqourice Gardens in 2010.

1. Worksop Town Centre, 2010

Worksop Town Centre. Patrols with police during crucial World Cup match. Picture: England fans in despair over the scoreline at Liqourice Gardens in 2010. Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
England fans celebrate in the sun. They were watching England's first 2006 world cup game on a huge screen in Mansfield's Swan Inn yard.

2. England fans 2006

England fans celebrate in the sun. They were watching England's first 2006 world cup game on a huge screen in Mansfield's Swan Inn yard. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
Youngsters ready for England's 2006 World Cup, pictured at Hucknall Pre-School.

3. Youngsters in 2006

Youngsters ready for England's 2006 World Cup, pictured at Hucknall Pre-School. Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup.

4. Skegby fans

Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandWorksopMansfieldAshfieldEurosNottinghamshire