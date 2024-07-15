PHOTOS: 13 'green' snaps from allotments across the Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:59 BST
Check out these 13 summery snaps from allotments in the Worksop area, taken between 2006 and 2010. Recognise anyone?

There are over 20 allotment sites in use at the present time in Worksop and Retford.

Here are a handful of snaps from some of the allotment sites in the area…

WORKSOP, Allotments, Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: The younger generation are also getting the gardening bug: L-R Toby Knowles, Connor Lord, and Jenson Lord helping out on one of the allotments.

1. Claylands Avenue

WORKSOP, Allotments, Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: The younger generation are also getting the gardening bug: L-R Toby Knowles, Connor Lord, and Jenson Lord helping out on one of the allotments. Photo: Rachel Atkins

More from Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: Plot owners at Claylands Avenue.

2. Community

More from Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: Plot owners at Claylands Avenue. Photo: Rachel Atkins

St Augustine's, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Official opening of the school allotment. Picture: Michaela Turner, then 10, planting seeds.

3. School allotment

St Augustine's, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Official opening of the school allotment. Picture: Michaela Turner, then 10, planting seeds. Photo: Mark Fear

Redlands School, Crown Street, Worksop. Eco garden beginning to take shape at the school. Picture: Pupils Alice Walker, Joshua Millington, and Timmy Hall with caretaker Tony Stoddart and Kathryn Dodds (Teacher assistant, organiser).

4. Eco garden

Redlands School, Crown Street, Worksop. Eco garden beginning to take shape at the school. Picture: Pupils Alice Walker, Joshua Millington, and Timmy Hall with caretaker Tony Stoddart and Kathryn Dodds (Teacher assistant, organiser). Photo: National World

