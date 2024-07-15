There are over 20 allotment sites in use at the present time in Worksop and Retford.
Here are a handful of snaps from some of the allotment sites in the area…
1. Claylands Avenue
WORKSOP, Allotments, Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: The younger generation are also getting the gardening bug: L-R Toby Knowles, Connor Lord, and Jenson Lord helping out on one of the allotments. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Community
More from Claylands Avenue. Allotment owners at Claylands Avenue share a love of gardening and a sense of community spirit. Picture: Plot owners at Claylands Avenue. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. School allotment
St Augustine's, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Official opening of the school allotment. Picture: Michaela Turner, then 10, planting seeds. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Eco garden
Redlands School, Crown Street, Worksop. Eco garden beginning to take shape at the school. Picture: Pupils Alice Walker, Joshua Millington, and Timmy Hall with caretaker Tony Stoddart and Kathryn Dodds (Teacher assistant, organiser). Photo: National World
