Photos: 12 snaps from the Worksop area in Mays of the past

As May is on the way, we decided to browse through past May photos from the archives.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Apr 2024, 17:13 BST

Here are 12 photos taken during May across the Worksop area from your Worksop Guardian archives…

Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop. Nursery held a May Pole event for the children teaching them the origins of the May Day celebrations. Picture: Nursery children with Mandy Brown and Becky Warnes. May 7, 2010.

1. Treetops Nursery

Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop. Nursery held a May Pole event for the children teaching them the origins of the May Day celebrations. Picture: Nursery children with Mandy Brown and Becky Warnes. May 7, 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop, 2010.

2. May Pole event

Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop, 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Lesley Limb celebrates being crowned Marie Curie Cancer Care nurse of the year in central London, Wednesday May 12, 2004. Limb, 55, of Worksop, Nottinghamshire, beat more than 1,700 Marie Curie nurses in England for the coveted title. PA Photo: Chris Young

3. 2004

Lesley Limb celebrates being crowned Marie Curie Cancer Care nurse of the year in central London, Wednesday May 12, 2004. Limb, 55, of Worksop, Nottinghamshire, beat more than 1,700 Marie Curie nurses in England for the coveted title. PA Photo: Chris Young Photo: PA Photo: Chris Young

Photo Sales
78-year-old former Worksop policeman Ramon Green on a 19-mile Clumber Bikeathon. May 12th.

4. Clumber Park

78-year-old former Worksop policeman Ramon Green on a 19-mile Clumber Bikeathon. May 12th. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop