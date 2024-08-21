Do you recognise anyone from your Guardian archive?
1. The Anchor Pub
The Anchor Pub, Eastgate, Worksop. The Anchor Pub was voted Worksop Guardian Pub and Restaurant of the Year 2010. Picture: far left is Angela Rawlins - Landlady and Mark Rawlins - Landlord, pictured with staff. Photo: Mark Fear
2. The Lord Byron
The Lord Byron, Plantation Hill, Worksop. Pictured is David and Dawn Callachan - Landlord and Landlady. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Frog & Nightgown Pub
Frog & Nightgown Pub, Carlton Road, Worksop. 2006. Charity night at the Frog & Night Gown. Money raised for Cancer Research. Night organised by Natasha Norman.Picture: L-R: Event organiser Natasha Norman & Skid (Pub Landlord). Photo: Worksop Guardian
4. Exetra Bar
Exetra Bar, Bridge Place, Worksop. Launch of the Nightsafe campaign. Picture: Front: Chief Inspector Ian Barrowcliff (Notts Police) & Ian Hunter (Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Council) with Susan March (NHS, Specialist Health Nurse), John Taylor (Drug & Alcohol Team), Cllr Glynn Gilfoyle, Members of Pub Watch: Michael Jackson (Reef, Floor Mgr), Pete Heslop (Reef, Licensee), Mark Churchill (Water Front/Exetra, Landlord). Photo: Mark Fear
