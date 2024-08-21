PHOTOS: 10 great retro snaps of Worksop pub landlords and landladies

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:48 BST
As many people head to the pub this bank holiday weekend, we decided to look back at some landlords and landladies from Worksop pubs over the years.

Do you recognise anyone from your Guardian archive?

Check out these 10 photos

The Anchor Pub, Eastgate, Worksop. The Anchor Pub was voted Worksop Guardian Pub and Restaurant of the Year 2010. Picture: far left is Angela Rawlins - Landlady and Mark Rawlins - Landlord, pictured with staff.

1. The Anchor Pub

The Anchor Pub, Eastgate, Worksop. The Anchor Pub was voted Worksop Guardian Pub and Restaurant of the Year 2010. Picture: far left is Angela Rawlins - Landlady and Mark Rawlins - Landlord, pictured with staff. Photo: Mark Fear

The Lord Byron, Plantation Hill, Worksop. Pictured is David and Dawn Callachan - Landlord and Landlady.

2. The Lord Byron

The Lord Byron, Plantation Hill, Worksop. Pictured is David and Dawn Callachan - Landlord and Landlady. Photo: Mark Fear

Frog & Nightgown Pub, Carlton Road, Worksop. 2006. Charity night at the Frog & Night Gown. Money raised for Cancer Research. Night organised by Natasha Norman.Picture: L-R: Event organiser Natasha Norman & Skid (Pub Landlord).

3. Frog & Nightgown Pub

Frog & Nightgown Pub, Carlton Road, Worksop. 2006. Charity night at the Frog & Night Gown. Money raised for Cancer Research. Night organised by Natasha Norman.Picture: L-R: Event organiser Natasha Norman & Skid (Pub Landlord). Photo: Worksop Guardian

Exetra Bar, Bridge Place, Worksop. Launch of the Nightsafe campaign. Picture: Front: Chief Inspector Ian Barrowcliff (Notts Police) & Ian Hunter (Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Council) with Susan March (NHS, Specialist Health Nurse), John Taylor (Drug & Alcohol Team), Cllr Glynn Gilfoyle, Members of Pub Watch: Michael Jackson (Reef, Floor Mgr), Pete Heslop (Reef, Licensee), Mark Churchill (Water Front/Exetra, Landlord).

4. Exetra Bar

Exetra Bar, Bridge Place, Worksop. Launch of the Nightsafe campaign. Picture: Front: Chief Inspector Ian Barrowcliff (Notts Police) & Ian Hunter (Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Council) with Susan March (NHS, Specialist Health Nurse), John Taylor (Drug & Alcohol Team), Cllr Glynn Gilfoyle, Members of Pub Watch: Michael Jackson (Reef, Floor Mgr), Pete Heslop (Reef, Licensee), Mark Churchill (Water Front/Exetra, Landlord). Photo: Mark Fear

