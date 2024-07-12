PHOTO: Check out these 19 North Notts College snaps from your Guardian archive

North Notts College was established in 1930 as the Worksop County Technical Institute.

The Institute was built on the grounds of Carlton House and was heavily funded by the Worksop Miners’ Welfare.

It later became North Nottinghamshire College for Further Education before becoming part of the RNN Group in 2017.

Photos featured are from the last 15-20 years.

Check out these photos of former students and staff from our archive…

Pamper fundraising North Notts College, Carlton Road, Workop. Hair and beauty students raising money for The MacMillan Cancer Support - taking part in a pamper day.Picture: Student Rachel Dejas takes part in pamper day - painting nails. 2010.

Worksop. Richard Taylor & Daniel Dias (both 16) from Worksop, North Notts College. Worksop. Richard Taylor and Daniel Dias (then both 16) from Worksop, North Notts College. 2010.

Oxjam in Worksop Worksop Guardian, Ryton Street, Worksop. Danielle Munn has organised an Oxjam in Worksop, raising money for Oxfam by promoting a night of live music at North Notts College. Picture: Danielle Munn.