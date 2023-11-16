News you can trust since 1895
Here are 21 dogs from our retro gallery across Nottinghamshire

Over the years we have taken pictures of adorable dogs across the county. Here are 21 of the best snaps…
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Aug 2020, 10:36 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT

Can you spot your four-legged friend in these wonderfully waggy retro pictures from our Nottinghamshire archive?

Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006

2. Big fluff

Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006 Photo: Steve Parkin

Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006

3. Waiting to be adopted

Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006 Photo: staff

Lana Michaels, Manager of the Jay Gee Dog Sanctury at Blidworth pictured kennel hand Darren Davey and Luke and Jazz to of the homeless dogs back in 2006

4. Homeless dogs

Lana Michaels, Manager of the Jay Gee Dog Sanctury at Blidworth pictured kennel hand Darren Davey and Luke and Jazz to of the homeless dogs back in 2006 Photo: Roger Grayson

