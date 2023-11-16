Over the years we have taken pictures of adorable dogs across the county. Here are 21 of the best snaps…
Can you spot your four-legged friend in these wonderfully waggy retro pictures from our Nottinghamshire archive?
1. Can you spot your dog in these throwback pictures?
Can you spot your dog in these throwback pictures? Photo: staff
2. Big fluff
Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006 Photo: Steve Parkin
3. Waiting to be adopted
Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006 Photo: staff
4. Homeless dogs
Lana Michaels, Manager of the Jay Gee Dog Sanctury at Blidworth pictured kennel hand Darren Davey and Luke and Jazz to of the homeless dogs back in 2006 Photo: Roger Grayson