These photos are a snapshot of the highly anticipated party of the year when school leavers hold their high school prom.

Do you recognise anyone from these pictures from Outwood Academy Valley’s prom in 2009?

Donning their best suits and stunning prom dresses, these students were all set for the big occasion.

1. All smiles The best dresses and sharpest suits were on display as pupils dressed in their finery. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2. Arriving in style Pupils arrived to the event in style with some renting a limousine for the occasion. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3. Stunning dresses Students wore an array of different ballgowns in different colours and styles. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4. Celebrating with friends The prom at the West Retford Hotel was the time to celebrate the end of their school life. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales