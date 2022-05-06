Outwood Academy Valley prom night at the West Retford Hotel, in 2009. Spot any familiar faces?
Fabulous retro pictures of pupils from Worksop's Outwood Academy Valley enjoying their prom in 2009

Our look back at Portland Comprehensive’s prom proved so popular that we thought it only fair that we dip into our archive to bring you these Valley School prom pictures.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:25 am

These photos are a snapshot of the highly anticipated party of the year when school leavers hold their high school prom.

Do you recognise anyone from these pictures from Outwood Academy Valley’s prom in 2009?

Donning their best suits and stunning prom dresses, these students were all set for the big occasion.

1. All smiles

The best dresses and sharpest suits were on display as pupils dressed in their finery.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Arriving in style

Pupils arrived to the event in style with some renting a limousine for the occasion.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Stunning dresses

Students wore an array of different ballgowns in different colours and styles.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Celebrating with friends

The prom at the West Retford Hotel was the time to celebrate the end of their school life.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

