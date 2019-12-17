Do you feature in these retro pictures of festive scenes around Worksop?

Here are some lovely pictures of youngsters meeting Santa Claus in and around Worksop from more than a decade ago – who do you recognise?
1. 1 - Santa's sleigh
Bassetlaw District Council chairman Coun. Kath Sutton and her grandaughter Ella Halliwell-Sutton get a ride in Santa's sleigh in 2006 at the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on Photo: JPI Media
2. 2 - Singing carols
w61204-8d Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop pupils from Norbridge School sang Christmas carols and help turn the tree lights on. Picture: Turning the lights on are Rev Clive Smith, Sophie Wood (7), Ian Floyd (8), Santa & Shannon Pettinger (7). Photo: Mark Fear
3. 3 - Pulling a cracker
The Christmas lights switch-on in 2006 at the Matalan Car Park, where Santa Claus pulled a cracker with Joseph McManus (7). Photo: Mark Fear
4. 4 - Santa's Grotto
Worksop, Santa's Grotto, Priory Centre in 2005 pictured with Daniel Jackson (2). Photo: Rachel Atkins