Do you feature in these retro pictures of festive scenes around Worksop?

By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Dec 2019, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:49 BST
Christmas isn’t Christmas without a visit to the man in red.

Here are some lovely pictures of youngsters meeting Santa Claus in and around Worksop from more than a decade ago – who do you recognise?

Bassetlaw District Council chairman Coun. Kath Sutton and her grandaughter Ella Halliwell-Sutton get a ride in Santa's sleigh in 2006 at the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on

1. 1 - Santa's sleigh

w61204-8d Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop pupils from Norbridge School sang Christmas carols and help turn the tree lights on. Picture: Turning the lights on are Rev Clive Smith, Sophie Wood (7), Ian Floyd (8), Santa & Shannon Pettinger (7).

2. 2 - Singing carols

The Christmas lights switch-on in 2006 at the Matalan Car Park, where Santa Claus pulled a cracker with Joseph McManus (7).

3. 3 - Pulling a cracker

Worksop, Santa's Grotto, Priory Centre in 2005 pictured with Daniel Jackson (2).

4. 4 - Santa's Grotto

