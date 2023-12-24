This retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, Mansfield Town playing Arsenal nearly 100 years ago and coalminers at work.

We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.

There is that and plenty more to enjoy.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

26th January 1929: Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield at Highbury. (Photo by Harold Clements/London Express/Getty Images) Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield Town at Highbury on 26th January 1929. Photo: Harold Clements

Politics in Sutton Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913. Photo: Central Press

A day out at Welbeck Abbey A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency