Can you help identify these former Worksop Guardian staff in picture from 1936?
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:02 pm
Francesca Stanley found the picture dating back to 1936 among some of her family photographs.
She is now trying to identify anyone in the photograph.
She said: “It is captioned on the back and says Worksop Guardian works trip to Scarborough June 15 1936.”
Anyone with information about the photograph can email Francesca at [email protected]