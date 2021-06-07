Can you help identify these former Worksop Guardian staff in picture from 1936?

Can you help identify anyone in this picture featuring old Worksop Guardian staff?

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:02 pm

Francesca Stanley found the picture dating back to 1936 among some of her family photographs.

She is now trying to identify anyone in the photograph.

She said: “It is captioned on the back and says Worksop Guardian works trip to Scarborough June 15 1936.”

Do you recognise anyone in this photograph?

Anyone with information about the photograph can email Francesca at [email protected]

