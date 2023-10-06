Here is what people were doing in Worksop more than ten years ago.
From sport competitions, to Royal visits and starting school – here is a look at some of your Worksop Guardian 2011 archives...
1. Royal visit at Welbeck Estate
King Charles III and Queen Camilla (then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall) visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Collection day
Collection day for Bassetlaw Hospice charity shops at North Notts College. Pictured from left Helen Estelby, Hospice Events Co-ordinator, Principal, John Connolly and Hospice Retail Co-ordinator Sue Jackson. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Worksop artists
Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured from left is then 16-year-olds Tyler Nicholson and Danielle Fisher. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Worksop Library
Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured is James Orton - Academy Mentor and Sound Wave Chairman. Photo: Mark Fear