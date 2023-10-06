News you can trust since 1895
A look back at Worksop in 2011 with 15 photos from our archives

Here is what people were doing in Worksop more than ten years ago.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST

From sport competitions, to Royal visits and starting school – here is a look at some of your Worksop Guardian 2011 archives...

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall) visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate.

1. Royal visit at Welbeck Estate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall) visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Collection day for Bassetlaw Hospice charity shops at North Notts College. Pictured from left Helen Estelby, Hospice Events Co-ordinator, Principal, John Connolly and Hospice Retail Co-ordinator Sue Jackson.

2. Collection day

Collection day for Bassetlaw Hospice charity shops at North Notts College. Pictured from left Helen Estelby, Hospice Events Co-ordinator, Principal, John Connolly and Hospice Retail Co-ordinator Sue Jackson. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured from left is then 16-year-olds Tyler Nicholson and Danielle Fisher.

3. Worksop artists

Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured from left is then 16-year-olds Tyler Nicholson and Danielle Fisher. Photo: Mark Fear

Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured is James Orton - Academy Mentor and Sound Wave Chairman.

4. Worksop Library

Young Potential showcase an exhibition of art at Worksop Library. Pictured is James Orton - Academy Mentor and Sound Wave Chairman. Photo: Mark Fear

