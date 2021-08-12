9 pictures of GCSE results day in Worksop from years gone by

Sharing the special moment they receive their results has been part of the Worksop Guardian for many years.

Here we have looked into our archive and found these GCSE results day photographs from years gone by.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Valley Comprehensive School pupils Conor Pollard, 16, Morgan Reid, 16, Sophie Andrews, 16 and Grace Pengelly, 16.

Adam Brown, 16, Aidan Keyworth, 16, Arron Riggs, 15 and Connor Phillips, 16 at Valley Comprehensive School.

Chloe Houlden, 16 and Lauren Ormes, 16, at Portland School.

Thomas Hopkinson, 16, Jessica Pearson, 16, Simon Knowles, 15 and Abby Carrington, 16, celebrate their results at Portland School.