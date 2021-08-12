Headteacher Paul Buck pictured with pupils on results day for the last time before his retirement.
9 pictures of GCSE results day in Worksop from years gone by

Students from across Worksop collected their GCSE and A-level results this week.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:02 pm

Sharing the special moment they receive their results has been part of the Worksop Guardian for many years.

Here we have looked into our archive and found these GCSE results day photographs from years gone by.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Valley Comprehensive School

Valley Comprehensive School pupils Conor Pollard, 16, Morgan Reid, 16, Sophie Andrews, 16 and Grace Pengelly, 16.

Photo: Mark Fear

2. Happy boys

Adam Brown, 16, Aidan Keyworth, 16, Arron Riggs, 15 and Connor Phillips, 16 at Valley Comprehensive School.

Photo: Mark Fear

3. Jumping for joy

Chloe Houlden, 16 and Lauren Ormes, 16, at Portland School.

Photo: Mark Fear

4. Big cheers

Thomas Hopkinson, 16, Jessica Pearson, 16, Simon Knowles, 15 and Abby Carrington, 16, celebrate their results at Portland School.

Photo: Mark Fear

