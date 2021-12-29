8 beautiful retro pictures of New Year's Day babies born in Worksop

Do you recognise any of these babies born on New Year's Day?
Here are some memories of New Year’s Day babies born in Worksop.
Baby George with parents Karen and Michael Allerton and brother Alex, two, in 2010. Claire and Gary Mansell from Kiveton Park. Pictured with baby Megan Mansell, born at 12:07am New Year's Day in 2009. Rebecca Collins, from Worksop, with baby Alice Collins. Carl Dickinson and Louise Teasdale with baby Ryan Alan Dickinson. WORKSOP, Bassetlaw Hospital, Kilton Hill.
New Years Day baby Louie with parents Jen Bristow and David Bryan. Melissa and Steven Hemmings with baby Savannah Joyce Hemmings. Trudy Duke, from Worksop,with her baby Amber born at 4.35 am on New Years Day weighing 8lbs 9 oz. Rebecca Thompson and Jamie Brookes, from Tickhill, pictured with baby Darren Blake Brookes, born at 7:15am on New Year's Day.