Worksop folk love their Royals.

The town has always marked significant occasions in style, as this gallery from celebrations to mark The Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 shows.

We have dug into our archive to bring you these pictures from a parade which travelled through the town centre as crowds lined the streets in 1977.

And we also have pictures of when locals came out in force the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

