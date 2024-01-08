25 eye-catching nostalgic pictures of Worksop folk celebrating two of The Queen's magic moments
Worksop folk love their Royals.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT
The town has always marked significant occasions in style, as this gallery from celebrations to mark The Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 shows.
We have dug into our archive to bring you these pictures from a parade which travelled through the town centre as crowds lined the streets in 1977.
And we also have pictures of when locals came out in force the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
