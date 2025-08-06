23 photos of past Robin Hood Festivals at Sherwood Forest

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Last weekend the Robin Hood Festival got underway with the first of a month long range of events and activities taking place in Sherwood Forest.

So we have decided to take a dig through our archives to bring you some photos of past Robin Hood Festivals through the years from 2005 to 2010.

Were you there?

Do you recognise anyone?

For more information about this year’s festival and what will be happening visit https://visitsherwood.co.uk/home/robin-hood-festival-2025/.

Updates are also available on the Festival Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/robinhoodfestival/.

Wannabe Robin Hoods wait for Robin Hood to arrive at the Major Oak during the Robin Hood festival in 2005.

1. Festival friends

Wannabe Robin Hoods wait for Robin Hood to arrive at the Major Oak during the Robin Hood festival in 2005. Photo: National World

Robin Hood pictured with Sutton brothers, Lewis and Matthew Halfpenny in 2010

2. 2010 festival

Robin Hood pictured with Sutton brothers, Lewis and Matthew Halfpenny in 2010 Photo: Jane Hilton

Music in the forest by the Crazy Dutch Regulars.

3. 2008 fun

Music in the forest by the Crazy Dutch Regulars. Photo: Angela Ward

Festival regulars Connor Fox and Conner Speller in 2010.

4. Edwinstowe

Festival regulars Connor Fox and Conner Speller in 2010. Photo: Jane Hilton

