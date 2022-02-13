Retro photographs from events in Shireoaks. Can you see anyone you know?
22 pictures showing life in Shireoaks near Worksop from years gone by

We have dug deep into the Worksop Guardian archive to find these great photographs from the Shireoaks area.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 2:46 pm

From the village carnival to a new pre-school opening, these pictures should bring back some wonderful memories.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, pictured are Jo Dexter-Knowles and Andrea Talbot with children Alyssa-May Dexter-Knowles, nine, Ash Dexter-Knowles, six, Xander Dexter-Knowles, eight months and Jayden Hubbard, five.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, pictured are Police Cadets.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, pictured are 303 Worksop Air Training Corps.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Official opening

Official opening of Worksop Self Storage, Shireoaks. MP John Mann cuts the ribbon watched by director Richard Stewart, sales assistant Lauren Williams and group general manager, Sophie Trueman.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

