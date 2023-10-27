Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield Town at Highbury on 26th January 1929.placeholder image
20 eye-catching images showing the north Nottinghamshire of a bygone era - and you wont recognise the place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 09:23 BST
This retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, Mansfield Town playing Arsenal nearly 100 years ago and coalminers at work.

We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.

There is that and plenty more to enjoy.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can view bags more retro galleries here.

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913.

1. Politics in Sutton

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913. Photo: Central Press

A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913.

2. A day out at Welbeck Abbey

A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield on their way home from work on 1st August 1926.

3. Crown Farm

Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield on their way home from work on 1st August 1926. Photo: Central Press

A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey during the Prince Henry Cup Tour in the 1930's.

4. Welbeck Abbey

A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey during the Prince Henry Cup Tour in the 1930's. Photo: Topical Press Agency

