Red Nose Day fun at Ryton Park Primary School. Lawson, Brooke and Taylor Peacock dress up for Comic Relief
17 retro Red Nose Day pictures of Worksop schools having fun in aid of Comic Relief

It's Comic Relief Day on Friday and that means one thing – fundraising with the fun factor.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:04 pm

Millions of pounds will once again be raised to help tackle poverty, domestic abuse and racial inequality, as well as supporting front line workers.

It also gives us a chance to look back on the wonderful ways you have raised money in Worksop in the past.

Were you one of the pupils at Ryton Park School? Did you take part in the fancy dress sponsored walk at Portland School?

We have all this and more for you to enjoy. Take a look and re-live the Red Nose Day memories.

1. Turning red

Manton Minnies at Manton Infant School, Worksop dress up for Red Nose Day. Pictured Gemma Carroll, senior child care practitioner, pre school learning alliance with children and parents.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Fantastic costumes

Red Nose Day fun at Ryton Park Primary School.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. A colourful playground

Staff and pupils at Ryton Park Primary School dress up for Red Nose Day.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Jumping for joy

Lewis Walsh and Ola Palka at Ryton Park Primary School.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

