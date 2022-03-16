17 retro Red Nose Day pictures of Worksop schools having fun in aid of Comic Relief

Millions of pounds will once again be raised to help tackle poverty, domestic abuse and racial inequality, as well as supporting front line workers.

It also gives us a chance to look back on the wonderful ways you have raised money in Worksop in the past.

Were you one of the pupils at Ryton Park School? Did you take part in the fancy dress sponsored walk at Portland School?

We have all this and more for you to enjoy. Take a look and re-live the Red Nose Day memories.

Manton Minnies at Manton Infant School, Worksop dress up for Red Nose Day. Pictured Gemma Carroll, senior child care practitioner, pre school learning alliance with children and parents.

Red Nose Day fun at Ryton Park Primary School.

Staff and pupils at Ryton Park Primary School dress up for Red Nose Day.

Lewis Walsh and Ola Palka at Ryton Park Primary School.