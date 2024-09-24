16 photographs that make you reminisce about the 1980s in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:20 BST
How much of the 1980s in Worksop do you remember?

The 1980s feel like a distant memory now, but here are some pictures we have uncovered from our Worksop archive to transport you back to the decade of royal weddings, street parties, and, of course, the miners' strike.

Carol Singers sang their songs in Worksop, Christmas 1983

2. Carol Singers

Carol Singers sang their songs in Worksop, Christmas 1983

A short coal train trundles to Worksop. September 1, 1980

3. Coal train

A short coal train trundles to Worksop. September 1, 1980

Some of the hardworking committee members at the Dukeries Cresent street party, Manton, Worksop whcih was organised to celebrate the Royal Wedding in 1981

4. Right Royal knees up

Some of the hardworking committee members at the Dukeries Cresent street party, Manton, Worksop whcih was organised to celebrate the Royal Wedding in 1981

