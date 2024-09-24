The 1980s feel like a distant memory now, but here are some pictures we have uncovered from our Worksop archive to transport you back to the decade of royal weddings, street parties, and, of course, the miners' strike.
1. Memories of the 1980s
Memories of the 1980s Photo: staff
2. Carol Singers
Carol Singers sang their songs in Worksop, Christmas 1983 Photo: Martin Smith
3. Coal train
A short coal train trundles to Worksop. September 1, 1980 Photo: Submitted
4. Right Royal knees up
Some of the hardworking committee members at the Dukeries Cresent street party, Manton, Worksop whcih was organised to celebrate the Royal Wedding in 1981 Photo: Johnston Press