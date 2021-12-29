Retro pictures from a New Year's Eve party at North Notts Arena, in Worksop. Can you spot anyone you know?
Retro pictures from a New Year's Eve party at North Notts Arena, in Worksop. Can you spot anyone you know?

15 pictures showing a New Year's Eve party at Worksop's North Notts Arena in 2010

Some of us may be welcoming in 2022 in a smaller way than previous years due to the Covid pandemic.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 6:31 pm

New Year’s Eve has always been a time to celebrate in Worksop.

We have dug deep into the Worksop Guardian’s archive to find these photographs of celebrations to welcome in 2011 at North Notts Arena.

Can you spot anyone you know in the pictures?

Undefined: readMore

1. Celebrate

From left is North Notts Community Arena staff Kathy Banyai, Daz Layden and Nigel Turner. (w110104-2p).

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

2. Dancing

North Notts Arena New Year's Eve party in 2010.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

3. Ready to party

Arena manager Nigel Turner makes his way to the stage for a quick thank you speech before the party begins. (w110104-2j).

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

4. All smiles

Revellers at North Notts Arena's New Year's Eve party. (w110104-2h).

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 4