New Year’s Eve has always been a time to celebrate in Worksop.

We have dug deep into the Worksop Guardian’s archive to find these photographs of celebrations to welcome in 2011 at North Notts Arena.

Can you spot anyone you know in the pictures?

Undefined: readMore

1. Celebrate From left is North Notts Community Arena staff Kathy Banyai, Daz Layden and Nigel Turner. (w110104-2p). Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

2. Dancing North Notts Arena New Year's Eve party in 2010. Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

3. Ready to party Arena manager Nigel Turner makes his way to the stage for a quick thank you speech before the party begins. (w110104-2j). Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

4. All smiles Revellers at North Notts Arena's New Year's Eve party. (w110104-2h). Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales