14 great pictures showing how Worksop celebrated The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

There were street parties aplenty across the region as we helped her celebrate 60 years on the throne.

Much like this year schools, businesses and organisations in Worksop and Bassetlaw celebrated with their own parties and events.

Take a look through these great pictures from the Worksop Guardian archive. Can you see anyone familiar?

Undefined: readMore

1. Dressing up Darfoulds beacon party to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Pictured is Claire Locke, Claire Lee, Richard Kemsley and Rebecca Doyle (w120604-18h) Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

2. School celebrations Jubilee celebrations at Norbridge Academy. Pictured is Councillor Sybil Fielding opening the Foundation Jubilee Garden to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (w120531-13d) Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

3. Party time Worksop Rainbows and Brownies held a Diamond Jubilee party at the Acorn Theatre, in Worksop. (w120519-6) Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4. Getting creative Clumber Park held a Gem of a Day event organised by the Bassetlaw Play Forum to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (w120607-3q) Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales