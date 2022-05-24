Queen's Diamond Jubilee party at Littondale, in Worksop (w120605-2b)
Queen's Diamond Jubilee party at Littondale, in Worksop (w120605-2b)

14 great pictures showing how Worksop celebrated The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

As the nation gets ready for a right royal celebration, we cast our minds back 10 years to The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 1:42 pm

There were street parties aplenty across the region as we helped her celebrate 60 years on the throne.

Much like this year schools, businesses and organisations in Worksop and Bassetlaw celebrated with their own parties and events.

Take a look through these great pictures from the Worksop Guardian archive. Can you see anyone familiar?

1. Dressing up

Darfoulds beacon party to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Pictured is Claire Locke, Claire Lee, Richard Kemsley and Rebecca Doyle (w120604-18h)

Photo: Mark Fear

2. School celebrations

Jubilee celebrations at Norbridge Academy. Pictured is Councillor Sybil Fielding opening the Foundation Jubilee Garden to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (w120531-13d)

Photo: Mark Fear

3. Party time

Worksop Rainbows and Brownies held a Diamond Jubilee party at the Acorn Theatre, in Worksop. (w120519-6)

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Getting creative

Clumber Park held a Gem of a Day event organised by the Bassetlaw Play Forum to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (w120607-3q)

Photo: Rachel Atkins

