Do you recognise any of these faces pictured in 1980?
Do you recognise any of these faces pictured in 1980?

14 fantastic photographs of Mansfield and Ashfield Christmases in the 80s

We are heading back to Mansfield and Ashfield in the eighties with this retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:47 pm

With Christmas fast approaching, we are taking a trip down memory lane to festivities in the eighties.

We have put together this gallery of Christmas memories from our archive, with light switch-on events, carol concerts and nativity performances all featuring.

Have a look through and see if you recognise any familiar faces.

1. 1987

Late Night Shopping starts in 1987 - do you recognise anyone?

Photo: Chad

2. 1987

1987 and Sutton's Christmas Light Switch-on

Photo: Chad

3. 1987

Late Night Shopping begins in Mansfield in 1987

Photo: Chad

4. 1980

1980 and Mansfield's Dallas Street Centre Christmas Fair

Photo: Chad

