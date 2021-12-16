14 fantastic photographs of Mansfield and Ashfield Christmases in the 80s

With Christmas fast approaching, we are taking a trip down memory lane to festivities in the eighties.

We have put together this gallery of Christmas memories from our archive, with light switch-on events, carol concerts and nativity performances all featuring.

Have a look through and see if you recognise any familiar faces.

1. 1987 Late Night Shopping starts in 1987 - do you recognise anyone? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1987 1987 and Sutton's Christmas Light Switch-on Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1987 Late Night Shopping begins in Mansfield in 1987 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. 1980 1980 and Mansfield's Dallas Street Centre Christmas Fair Photo: Chad Photo Sales