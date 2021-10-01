Student conference at North Notts College called the 'Learners Voice'. It was a chance for students to voice their opinions on education and college life.
13 retro pictures of staff and students at Worksop's North Notts College

Thousands of staff and students have walked the corridors and sat in the classrooms at North Notts College.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:37 pm

The Worksop Guardian has dug into its archives to find these retro pictures.

From charity fundraisers to fashion shows with students showcasing their creations, the college has been at the heart of so much.

1. New Chaplain

North Notts College held a Licensing ceremony of the new Chaplain in a ceremony attended by The Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell. Picture: From left deputy principal, Gill Saville, Chair of govenors, John Sephton, Principal, John Connolly, Chaplain to the college, Rev Tim Pownall-Jones and Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell, The Venerable Dr Nigel Peyton.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Fashion show

Fashion show taking place at North Notts Community Arena for young people to showcase outfits they have made themselves. Picture: Students from North Notts College pose in their costumes from left Nicola Gleadhall, Emma Clements, Anne-Louise Rochead, Laura Buckley, Ellen Robson and Jessica Williams.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. LANGOLD, Langold Village Hall, Markham Road. Learners in the Community with advice for adult learners from North Notts College. Presentation to students on learning in the community courses. Picture: Recieving their certificates from North Notts College Principal John Connolly are L-R Susan Nash, Tina Rafferty, Liz Padgett, Samantha Hinks and Andrea Stott.

Presentation to adult students at North Notts College on learning in the community courses. Picture: Receiving their certificates from North Notts College principal John Connolly are L-R Susan Nash, Tina Rafferty, Liz Padgett, Samantha Hinks and Andrea Stott.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Health awareness forum

Health Awareness forum run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS at the Fluid Power Station, Turner Road in Worksop. Pictured are OCR level 3 students at North Notts College.

Photo: Chris Etchells

