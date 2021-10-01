13 retro pictures of staff and students at Worksop's North Notts College

The Worksop Guardian has dug into its archives to find these retro pictures.
From charity fundraisers to fashion shows with students showcasing their creations, the college has been at the heart of so much.
1. New Chaplain
North Notts College held a Licensing ceremony of the new Chaplain in a ceremony attended by The Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell.
Picture: From left deputy principal, Gill Saville, Chair of govenors, John Sephton, Principal, John Connolly, Chaplain to the college, Rev Tim Pownall-Jones and Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell, The Venerable Dr Nigel Peyton.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Fashion show
Fashion show taking place at North Notts Community Arena for young people to showcase outfits they have made themselves.
Picture: Students from North Notts College pose in their costumes from left Nicola Gleadhall, Emma Clements, Anne-Louise Rochead, Laura Buckley, Ellen Robson and Jessica Williams.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. LANGOLD, Langold Village Hall, Markham Road.
Learners in the Community with advice for adult learners from North Notts College. Presentation to students on learning in the community courses.
Picture: Recieving their certificates from North Notts College Principal John Connolly are L-R Susan Nash, Tina Rafferty, Liz Padgett, Samantha Hinks and Andrea Stott.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Health awareness forum
Health Awareness forum run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS at the Fluid Power Station, Turner Road in Worksop. Pictured are OCR level 3 students at North Notts College.
Photo: Chris Etchells