13 retro pictures of staff and students at Worksop's North Notts College

1. New Chaplain

North Notts College held a Licensing ceremony of the new Chaplain in a ceremony attended by The Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell. Picture: From left deputy principal, Gill Saville, Chair of govenors, John Sephton, Principal, John Connolly, Chaplain to the college, Rev Tim Pownall-Jones and Arch Deacon of Newark and Southwell, The Venerable Dr Nigel Peyton.

Photo: Rachel Atkins