From Easter bonnet competitions to themed activities with a visit from a rabbit – these pictures captured by Guardian photographers have it all.
Can you spot anyone that you know among them?
1. Nursery fun
An Easter bonnet competition at Treetops Day Nursery, in Celtic Point. Picture includes staff members Stacey Wood, Jenna Watts, Lindsey Webb and Heather Clarke.
Photo: Mark Fear
2. Bonnet party
Members of the Balmoral Residents and Tenants Association at an Easter bonnet party at the Three Legged Stool, in Raymoth Lane, Worksop.
Photo: Mark Fear
3. Easter 'eggstravaganza'
Daniel Tingle, aged 10, Poppy Boyfield, eight, Chloe Moore, 10, Elicia Holland, eight, Sophie Wood, nine and Chloe Holmes, nine, ,aking easter rice crispie buns at Norbridge Primary School.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Bonnet making workshop
Sisters Ruby Moore, aged three and Kayleigh Moore, 10, take part in a bonnet making workshop at Manton Centre for Sport and Learning, in Worksop.
Photo: Mark Fear