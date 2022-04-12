Easter bonnet competition contenders at Treetops Day Nursery, in Celtic Point, Charlie Davey, three and Jamie Ford, three.
Easter bonnet competition contenders at Treetops Day Nursery, in Celtic Point, Charlie Davey, three and Jamie Ford, three.

13 fantastic retro pictures of Easter events in Worksop

With Easter fast approaching it gave us another reason to dig into the Worksop Guardian archives.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:38 pm

From Easter bonnet competitions to themed activities with a visit from a rabbit – these pictures captured by Guardian photographers have it all.

Can you spot anyone that you know among them?

1. Nursery fun

An Easter bonnet competition at Treetops Day Nursery, in Celtic Point. Picture includes staff members Stacey Wood, Jenna Watts, Lindsey Webb and Heather Clarke.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

2. Bonnet party

Members of the Balmoral Residents and Tenants Association at an Easter bonnet party at the Three Legged Stool, in Raymoth Lane, Worksop.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

3. Easter 'eggstravaganza'

Daniel Tingle, aged 10, Poppy Boyfield, eight, Chloe Moore, 10, Elicia Holland, eight, Sophie Wood, nine and Chloe Holmes, nine, ,aking easter rice crispie buns at Norbridge Primary School.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Bonnet making workshop

Sisters Ruby Moore, aged three and Kayleigh Moore, 10, take part in a bonnet making workshop at Manton Centre for Sport and Learning, in Worksop.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 3