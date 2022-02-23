Sports Centre for Learning in Manton held half-term activities including football, basketball and dance sessions. Pictured are children and coaches at the sports session.
Sports Centre for Learning in Manton held half-term activities including football, basketball and dance sessions. Pictured are children and coaches at the sports session.

12 fantastic retro pictures showing children enjoying half-term fun in and around Worksop

Many children across Worksop enjoyed their half-term break from school last week – while others in Derbyshire are enjoying time off now.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:49 pm

The occasion has seen us look into the Worksop Guardian archive to find some wonderful pictures from school holidays.

From rugby clubs to art activities at Worksop Library, these pictures will bring back some memories.

Can you see anyone you know?

1. Children's quiz during the half term holidays

Aston Library held a children's quiz during the half term holidays.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Sibling fun

Ethan Conroy, aged six, and his sister Ella, two, enjoying the activities at Worksop Library.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Model making

Firework model making as part of half term activities at Aston Library, pictured are the French family.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Holiday club

Half-term holiday club for kids based on a space theme at Christian Centre, Vicar's Walk, in Worksop.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
WorksopDerbyshireWorksop Library
Next Page
Page 1 of 3