11 retro pictures of Valley Comprehensive before it was demolished

It has been 13 years since Valley Comprehensive in Worksop was torn down and although the building has gone the school memories live on.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 17th September 2021, 8:52 pm

Take a look back at these last pictures of the school before it was demolished back in 2008.

1. The old campus of Valley Comprehensive School

The old school campus of Valley Comprehensive School. What are your memories of the school?

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Inside the classroom

Inside one of the empty classrooms before the building was demolished in 2008.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Old school campus

How many pupils and staff will have walked up these steps over the years?

Photo: JPI Media

4. Valley Comprehensive School

The Worksop Guardian was given access to the site before the building was demolished.

Photo: JPI

