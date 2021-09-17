Take a look back at these last pictures of the school before it was demolished back in 2008.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
1. The old campus of Valley Comprehensive School
The old school campus of Valley Comprehensive School. What are your memories of the school?
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Inside the classroom
Inside one of the empty classrooms before the building was demolished in 2008.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Old school campus
How many pupils and staff will have walked up these steps over the years?
Photo: JPI Media
4. Valley Comprehensive School
The Worksop Guardian was given access to the site before the building was demolished.
Photo: JPI