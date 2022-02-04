We have dug these photographs from the Worksop Guardian archive. Can you spot anyone you know?
11 fantastic photographs showing memories of life in the Kilton area of Worksop

We have dug deep into the Worksop Guardian archive to find these great photographs from the Kilton area.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 4th February 2022, 8:58 pm

From charity events to golfing days, these pictures should bring back some wonderful memories.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Golf club re-opens

Kilton Forest Golf Club, Worksop. Lee Westwood officially re-opens the golf club after refurbishments. Picture: Lee Westwood with Kilton Forest Junior Cole Betteridge, 13. The two are pictured with Bassetlaw District Council Chairman Coun Ken Bullivant and the Kilton Forest Juniors.

Photo: Mark Fear

2. Worksop Festival

Kilton Forest Recreation Ground, Worksop. Owen Harper, six with PCSO Susan Shaw at Worksop Festival.

Photo: Barrie Codling

3. Re-enactment group

Kilton Forest Recreation Ground, Worksop. Paul Rothwell aka Luther, member of the Lincoln County Regulators Wild West re-enactment group at Worksop Festival.

Photo: Barrie Codling

4. Worksop Festival

Picture at Worksop Festival is Jack Roke, aged eight and Nathan Calvert, six.

Photo: Barrie Codling

Worksop
