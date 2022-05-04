These photographs are a snapshot of the highly anticipated party of the year.

Do you recognise anyone from these pictures from Portland Comprehensive’s prom at the Mount Pleasant Hotel, in Rossington, back in 2010?

Donning their best suits and stunning prom dresses, these students were all set for the big occasion.

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

1. Portland Comprehensive School prom Portland Comprehensive School prom ball. Pictured is Carrie-Ann Taylor. Photo: Barrie Codling Photo Sales

2. Portland Comprehensive School prom Pictured is Joseph Drabble and Paige Perkins. Photo: Barrie Codling Photo Sales

3. Portland Comprehensive School prom. Pictured is Hayley Parr and Rebecca Lawrence. Photo: Barrie Codling Photo Sales

4. Portland Comprehensive School prom. Portland Comprehensive School prom at The Mount Pleasant Hotel. Photo: Barrie Codling Photo Sales