Do you recognise anyone from these photos taken in 2010?
11 fabulous pictured from Portland Comprehensive's end of school prom in 2010

The time of year is nearly upon pupils when they enjoy their leavers prom – and it has given us the perfect chance to dip into our archive.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:58 pm

These photographs are a snapshot of the highly anticipated party of the year.

Do you recognise anyone from these pictures from Portland Comprehensive’s prom at the Mount Pleasant Hotel, in Rossington, back in 2010?

Donning their best suits and stunning prom dresses, these students were all set for the big occasion.

1. Portland Comprehensive School prom

Portland Comprehensive School prom ball. Pictured is Carrie-Ann Taylor.

Photo: Barrie Codling

2. Portland Comprehensive School prom

Pictured is Joseph Drabble and Paige Perkins.

Photo: Barrie Codling

3. Portland Comprehensive School prom.

Pictured is Hayley Parr and Rebecca Lawrence.

Photo: Barrie Codling

4. Portland Comprehensive School prom.

Portland Comprehensive School prom at The Mount Pleasant Hotel.

Photo: Barrie Codling

Rossington
