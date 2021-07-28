Fiona Law organist at Clayworth and Misterton parish churches.

A service to mark Walkeringham Parish Church’s Patronal Festival – the church’s ‘birthday’ – was held on July 22, which was the Feast of St Mary Magdalene, to whom the church is dedicated.

The church was closed in 2018 after a fall of material from the roof. This has been repaired but there is more work to be done.

And the pipe organ, which had not been used for more than 20 years, was brought back into use and played by Fiona Law, organist at Clayworth and Misterton parish churches.

The organ was installed in 1864 by Messrs Forsters and Andrews of Hull, at a cost of £130.

Local residents, as well as those from neighbouring parishes, attended the service in the Grade I listed building.

The service was led by Reverend Richard Spray, who has supported the benefice and taken most of the services throughout 2020 and 2021 since the retirement of the vicar.

The sermon was delivered by the newly-appointed Archdeacon of Newark, Reverend Victoria Ramsey.