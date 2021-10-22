Have a look at these fascinating pictures from inside the derelict Clipstone Headstocks
Take a look inside abandoned headstocks on the edge of Sherwood Forest as the site is redeveloped

The tallest headstocks in Europe, on the edge of Sherwood Forest, have stood abandoned for 18 years, but are now set to become a multi-use leisure facility.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:56 am

Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 and ran until 2003 and its 200-feet-high headstocks, buildings and eight acres of land were purchased by Adco Properties after years of negotiations.

The colliery buildings and powerhouse, which are Grade ll-listed, are being converted into a multi-use leisure facility while elements of the original buildings are being restored to retain the buildings’ mining heritage.

Stuart Mills, director of Mansfield-based Adco Properties, said the company was ‘delighted’ to have made the purchase, for an undisclosed sum.

And the Adco team have now shared pictures of the finds they have uncovered as renovations are under way.

1. Boots

A pair of steel toe cap boots found under some rubbish in a locker room. There is no wear at all on the soles and the wooden section suggests these are very old clogs

Photo: Adco Mansfield

2. Power House

The old power house. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Ben Tucker

3. Heritage

Access to the fan drift being sealed with a 450mm thick wall and will be filled with thousands of tons of concrete You can imagine how big it is when you look at the cement mixer for scale!

Photo: Adco Mansfield

4. Motor Generator Room

The machinery in this room was vandalised after the colliery stood empty for so long. Work is currently ongoing to reverse the damage.

Photo: Adco Mansfield

