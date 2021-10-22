Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 and ran until 2003 and its 200-feet-high headstocks, buildings and eight acres of land were purchased by Adco Properties after years of negotiations.
The colliery buildings and powerhouse, which are Grade ll-listed, are being converted into a multi-use leisure facility while elements of the original buildings are being restored to retain the buildings’ mining heritage.
Stuart Mills, director of Mansfield-based Adco Properties, said the company was ‘delighted’ to have made the purchase, for an undisclosed sum.
And the Adco team have now shared pictures of the finds they have uncovered as renovations are under way.
