Lady Margaret Hall, on the Welbeck estate, boasts a large hall, kitchen, stage, bar area and adjoining field, making it the perfect location for events and occasions.

Originally built in the 1950s, the hall is an ideal venue for residents from the surrounding villages and communities to use for wedding receptions, meetings, dances, parties, groups and events.

The renovation of Lady Margaret Hall forms part of the Welbeck estate’s long-term plan to build a creative and sustainable community by developing its heritage buildings.

Head of land regeneration and planning at the Welbeck Estates Company Limited, Darren Ridout said: “Welbeck is partway through a long-term programme to bring many of the estate’s historic buildings back into use.

"Breathing new life into these buildings means we can ensure the estate will thrive well into the future.

"Throughout the project, we were able to take responsibility for our sustainable footprint by sourcing labour from local businesses and organisations and recycling a large majority of the onsite construction waste.

“We’re looking forward to Lady Margaret Hall becoming a community hub.

"All the teams here at Welbeck are so pleased with the new look, and we’re sure that future guests will feel the same way too.”

The hall has plenty of free parking and provides facilities that include a stage, fully kitted out kitchen, sound equipment, PA system, projector screen, and Wi-Fi.

Anyone interested in hiring the venue or hosting an event at Lady Margaret Hall can find out more information by visiting www.welbeck.co.uk

