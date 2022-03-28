From the Harley Gallery, the free entry trail winds through woodlands and open countryside, before heading on towards Creswell Crags.

Two commissioned horse sculptures, made out of recycled materials collected from the Welbeck estate, mark the start of the trail.

They have been crafted by local artist Michelle Reader, who is based within the Harley Studios on the estate.

Two commissioned horse sculptures, made out of recycled materials collected from the Welbeck estate, mark the start of the trail. They have been crafted by artist Michelle Reader,

Michelle said: “The sculptures represent an encounter between a prehistoric species and a present-day species making the link across time between Welbeck and Creswell Crags.

"The contemporary animal, a racehorse inspired by the lineage of the ‘bloody-shouldered Arabian’ brought to Welbeck by Edward Harley, comes face to face with its ancestor, a wild horse found locally 40,000 years ago.”

Visitors can then walk the route dotted with interpretation panels and kinetic tree sculptures created by another local artist Martin Smith.

The eye-catching trees reference agricultural machinery, and their reflective, brightly coloured leaves will complement their woodland walk setting.

He has also made interpretation panels, which offer information on the story of art, landscape, and the historic estate.

The verges have been planted with wildflowers, and a bee corridor has been developed.

Director of The Harley Gallery and Foundation, Lisa Gee said “We work to create spaces where the imagination can flourish, and it’s wonderful to be able to take this vision out of the gallery and into the local countryside.

"Bring the kids to run off some energy, or take a contemplative stroll while you view the sculptures.”

The project has been made possible by a grant from the Rural Development Programme for England, part funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Visitors are advised that the trail route includes a road crossing, and to take care when crossing the A60.