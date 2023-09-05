1. The Dangers of Side Saddle! Museum of the Horse
A PowerPoint talk and a tour of the collection, explaining why the side saddle was such a dangerous form of travel in the early days. Find out why ladies had to wear a modesty strap and tales of some famous or infamous ladies of the chase.
The presentation will be given by Sally Mitchell, joint author of 'A Brief History of the Side Saddle'. From the origins of the side saddle, the thrills and spills involved and the need for a man to look after the brave, or not so brave, ladies of early times; the creation of safety features of the saddle and its' accoutrements, up to WWI, when, Heaven Forbid, ladies began to ride astride! The tour will show many items and costumes in this history and pictures and tales of some infamous ladies as well as a tragic tale of Royalty!
Event Times
Thursday 14 September: Talk begins at 11am
Booking Details
Pre-booking: Required
The museum is free to explore but the talk must be pre booked.
Booking Contact: Sally Mitchell
Call: 01777838234
Email: [email protected]Photo: Heritage Open Days
The museum is open all week with tours and talks, including a celebration of charity volunteering, a talk on the Dambusters 80th anniversary event and a tour showing the restoration work on our 16th Century farmhouse.
The museum will be offering creative tours of the collection, from the wheelwright to the cartwright who created our artefacts to the designers who decorated the carts to promote their businesses. Many of the skills used are still relevant and in use today.
On Saturday the 9th we will be joined by a number of charities to offer a range of activities that celebrates volunteering for International Charity Day. Free stalls available in the Rural Life Barn.
On Saturday 16th at 2 pm one of our team will give a talk on the Dambusters raid and show pictures from the 80th Anniversary event in Germany, including the moving reconciliation activities. Please book as spaces are limited
During the week we will be offering behind-the-scenes guided tours by the Nottingham Building Preservation Trust showing the restoration of the farmhouse using traditional skills and materials. Please book as spaces are limited
Event Times
Museum open Friday September 8 to Sunday September 17 11am to 4pm (Saturday 16 September: Dambusters talk at 2pm)
Booking Details
Pre-booking: Preferred
Main site is free to visit but the tour needs to be pre-booked to avoid disappointement
Booking Contact: Diane Hunt
Call: 01777872776
Email: [email protected]
Write to: 33 Lincoln Road Photo: Heritage Open Days
The Freemasons of Retford offer you a warm welcome as they open their doors to the public at Retford Masonic Hall for free as part of National Heritage Open Days 2023. Visit this beautiful art deco building and the home of Retford Freemasonry.
This year Retford Masonic Hall will be involved in Heritage Open Days ‘Creativity Unwrapped’ event as we highlight famous Freemason inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs.
Saturday 9 September: 10am to 4pm, Talk every hour from 10am
Max 20 people per tour/session. 45 mins estimated time to view and recieve guided tour. Tours will be given every hour on the hour. Contact for the day: Barry Lord
www.retfordmasonichall.co.uk Photo: Heritage Open Days
Windmill Weekend is back - Leverton Windmill will be hosting a series of events again this year including Wheels@TheWindmill, Music@the Mill, local arts and craft market, the ever popular fun dog show as well as lots more to see and do, eat and drink.
If you have been before, they look forward to welcoming you back, and if not, come and see what you have been missing. September 9-10 September - 12pm - 4pm (followed by music until late)
Mill Ln, North Leverton with Habblesthorpe, Retford DN22 0BA
Phone: 01427 880254
Entry fee of £2.50 per adult applies (children are free) Photo: Heritage Open Days