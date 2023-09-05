2 . Walks of Life Museum - Charity Day Celebration

The museum is open all week with tours and talks, including a celebration of charity volunteering, a talk on the Dambusters 80th anniversary event and a tour showing the restoration work on our 16th Century farmhouse. The museum will be offering creative tours of the collection, from the wheelwright to the cartwright who created our artefacts to the designers who decorated the carts to promote their businesses. Many of the skills used are still relevant and in use today. On Saturday the 9th we will be joined by a number of charities to offer a range of activities that celebrates volunteering for International Charity Day. Free stalls available in the Rural Life Barn. On Saturday 16th at 2 pm one of our team will give a talk on the Dambusters raid and show pictures from the 80th Anniversary event in Germany, including the moving reconciliation activities. Please book as spaces are limited During the week we will be offering behind-the-scenes guided tours by the Nottingham Building Preservation Trust showing the restoration of the farmhouse using traditional skills and materials. Please book as spaces are limited Event Times Museum open Friday September 8 to Sunday September 17 11am to 4pm (Saturday 16 September: Dambusters talk at 2pm) Booking Details Pre-booking: Preferred Main site is free to visit but the tour needs to be pre-booked to avoid disappointement Booking Contact: Diane Hunt Call: 01777872776 Email: [email protected] Write to: 33 Lincoln Road Photo: Heritage Open Days