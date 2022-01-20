Risk sites can come under many guises from earthworks, battlefields, conservation areas to stately homes and places of worship, with many differing factors taken into consideration to determine the at risk factors.

Here are some of our region's most well known landmarks which are at risk of being lost as a result of decay, neglect,inappropriate development or lack of funding.

Worksop Priory Gatehouse - Cheapside, Worksop

St. Swithun's Retford

The rare and iconic gatehouse dates to circa 1400 and is believed to have the only surviving English Medieval 'walk through’ shrine. This impressive landmark has required comprehensive repair which has focused on the shrine, this was completed in 2016, however further repairs to the interior and exterior stonework and statues are required and funding options to complete this work are being explored.

Church of St John, Gateford Road, Worksop

Formed in 1867, and opened in 1868, the Church of St John is uniquely designed in the decorated revival style, with a large tower and spire which rises to 140 feet, it has a steeply pitched roof which after recent inspection, it was discovered that there is a substantial amount of stone erosion.

It will cost in the region of £170,000 to begin repairs, therefore at great risk of further damage and deterioration, and has been placed as high priority.

Hodsock Priory Gatehouse

Hodsock Priory Gatehouse, Hodsock,

One of North Nottinghamshire’s most iconic landmarks is the gatehouse and bridge at Hodsock Priory. Dating to the early 1600s the magnificent entrance to the house and gardens is unused and requires comprehensive maintenance, however the house is occupied and currently used as a wedding venue.

Historic England has encouraged the development of options for reuse of the gatehouse combined with full repair of the structure. Following the commissioning of a condition survey, essential repairs have now been carried out. A bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for an educational and restoration project has been considered.

Shireoaks Hall, Thorpe Lane, Shireoaks

Worksop Priory Gatehouse

Shireoaks Hall is a country house, which sits splendidly in the Bassetlaw countryside. It dates to around the 1600s, and has undergone many changes over the years and the great hall has been altered dramatically, including the removal of the attic storey.

There is significant cracking, and loose masonry, which poses the risk of imminent collapse. The roofs are in a poor condition and the north side of the hall is shrouded in vegetation. Historic England are encouraging the local authority to consider options to secure and preserve the site.

West and East Stables, Shireoaks Hall

The stables and outbuildings to Shireoaks Hall, suffer a degree of decay, from cracked masonry to displaced slates on the roof. All are in a state of ruin and covered in vegetation, requiring repair. Historic England are encouraging the local authority to consider options to secure the sites for repair and preservation.

East Markham Church

Church of St Swithun, Churchgate, Retford

St Swithuns church is located on Churchgate, which is in the centre of East Retford. The church is Grade II listed and was founded in 1258. It underwent major building works in the 1650s, following the collapse of the central tower.

The roof has endured many substantial leaks, including the nave and aisle roofing, which were funded for repair in 2010 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant. A second phase of repairs took place in 2014 and is still in urgent need of further roofing and masonry repairs, which is carried out when funding allows. The church was also subject to heritage crime in 2018.

Methodist Church, Grove Street, Retford

Grove Street Methodist Church and meeting rooms has been serving the town of Retford for more than 130 years, not only as a church, but as a venue for hosting many community events and is also a place for local groups to gather.

In 2014 the ceilings suffered damage to the plaster work, resulting closure of the main part of the building. Structural investigations took place in 2015 and repairs followed in 2020, with grant support from Historic England’s Covid-19 Emergency Heritage at Risk Response Fund. The structure continues to be monitored.

Church of St John the Baptist, Church Street, East Markham

There has been a church here since the 11th Century, with most of the present building dating from the 15th Century, and underwent major restoration in 1883-1887, with the tower being restored in 1881.

Some of the beautiful stained glass windows are dated to circa 1500s, fragments of which still remain on the south side of the aisle. Advice has been sought from the Dioceses, the conservation officer at the local authority, and Historic England, as there is an immediate risk of rapid deterioration. Further grant support has been obtained from Historic England’s Covid-19 Emergency Heritage at Risk Response Fund.

There are more tha 1000 listed buildings in Bassetlaw, and the majority of the regions heritage is in a fair condition, well maintained, and monitored on a regular basis by Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Historic England.