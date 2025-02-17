First ever Sherwood Forest Day also celebrates the man Major Oak is named after

This year marks the very first celebration of Sherwood Forest Day.

The idea was introduced as an early day motion by Sherwood MP Michelle Welsh at the end of 2024 and it is hoped it will become an annual event .

And to add to the sense of occasion, this year’s inaugural celebrations are also on February 20 – the birthday of Major Hayman Rookes, the man the Major Oak in the forest is named after.

During King Henry VIII’s reign and his dissolution of the Monastries, the lands of the forest and the towns within it were broken up and given to various aristocratic families and hence known as the Dukeries.

The area including Mansfield Woodhouse was bestowed to the family of the Duke of Portland.

After retiring from a distinguished military career, Major Rooke sold his inherited estates in Kent and relocated to Mansfield Woodhouse where he lived at Woodhouse Place on Leeming Lane.

The Major didn’t intend his retirement to be a quiet one, however, he worked with other local historians and antiquarians to write and publish articles, journals and books on Mansfield Woodlouse’s past.

He was also instrumental in the discovery and the excavation and protection of the Roman Villa at Pleasley Vale.

He also enjoyed making sketches of the flora and fauna within Sherwood Forest, especially its ancient oaks.

One oak in particular captured his imagination and affection.

Then called the Queens Oak, it is now known in his honour as the Major Oak.

Major Rooke went on the compile his sketches and research in a book he published entitled ‘Descriptions and Sketches of some Remarkable Oaks’.

His work gave renewed prominence to this ancient woodland and its ecosystem, and it became an increasingly popular tourist destination into the Victorian era.

The Major Oak was especially gained so much attention from visitors that it had to be protected and has been cared for by forest wardens since 1900.

At the end of his life, Major Rooke was buried in the church of St Edmunds in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Joyce Bosnjak, Honorary Alderman for Nottinghamshire Council said: “I am delighted that as chair of the Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage link to support hopefully what will be an annual event.”

Sherwood Forest was for many centuries one of the largest forests in England that was a place of leisure for generations of Kings, beginning with King John, who’s ruined hunting lodge istill visible at the village of Kings Clipstone.

In more recent years the forest has become synonymous with the legend of Robin Hood, although its the significance goes much further than this Victorian folk tale and Major Rooke’s work would play an important role in giving this ancient and quickly diminishing woodland the recognition it deserved.

Since Roman times, spaces were cleared in parts of the forest and turned to grazing, agricultural and heathland.

Over time these became thriving settlements and villages, many often taking the name Woodhouse, one of which was Mansfield Woodhouse.

The forest provided those living within it with game, agricultural land, timber for their homes and also a means of trade as wood cut from the forest was sold for the building of ships.