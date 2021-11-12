Edwinstowe nursery children remember war fallen with day of Remembrance
Children and staff at a nursery in Edwinstowe took part in a number of activities for Remembrance Day.
Cherubs Day Nursery on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, participated in a day of Remembrance on November 11 as a tribute to the soldiers and animals lost at war.
Children made poppy biscuits and wreaths from their hand prints, which were placed on the village’s war memorial.
The children also listened to old war songs throughout the day whilst taking part in the day’s activities.
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager said: “We have been having lots of fun learning about Remembrance and showing respect for the fallen soldiers and animals.
“The children have been making poppy biscuits, made a hand print wreath and had lots of messy fun to celebrate Remembrance Day.
"We visited the war memorial to lay the wreath as a mark of respect.
"The children also listened to music associated with the memorial day and enjoyed all the activities to mark the occasion.”