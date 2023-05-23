Development that would ‘destroy’ a beautiful and iconic Victorian building rejected

The developer aimed to increase the height of Phoenix Court, Blyth Road, Maltby, but local councillors slammed the proposal by telling Rotherham Council’s planning committee the construction would “destroy” the building.

Coun Christopher McMahon, from Maltby Town Council, described the building as “one of our better buildings” and the council strongly objected to the development.

He said: “We would destroy a beautiful house we think should be protected.”

The property in Maltby.

Coun Jenny Andrews, borough council member for Hellaby and Maltby, said the building was “beautiful and quite iconic”, but the development “would destroy” it.

Chris Wilkins, borough council planning officer, said on the previous application, the inspector found the development would not have a significant impact on neighbours.

The inspector was reportedly satisfied that the proposal would not result in a “substantial increase in the amount of overshadowing” of a neighbouring property.

He added they felt in terms of the design, the appearance and the materials the applicant had done a better job than previously – and it is now acceptable.

Mr Wilkins added one of the reasons the application was objected to by residents was parking. He said the applicant would increase the number of parking spaces from 13 to 15.

He said the impact on neighbours was “okay” and with parking there “was no issue”, so the application was recommended for approval.

In a statement, the applicant said they appointed an architect who was “experienced in heritage and design” and “no trees would be felled” during the development.