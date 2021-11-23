Creswell Crags, which is run by the Creswell Heritage Trust charity, has received £219,730 which will support a marketing push in the new year, a new volunteering programme, investment in events and activities, online talks, a live-streamed education programme, and working with partners at other sites.

The fund has already handed out £1.2 billion to around 5,000 organisations and sites across the country, and this latest round of funding is giving a lifeline to regional theatres, local museums, independent cinemas and many more throughout the winter.

Creswell Crags several emergency funding grants from Historic England, Bolsover District Council, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as a rent holiday from the landowner, Welbeck Estate.

The extended outdoor terrace seating area for the onsite cafe at Creswell Crags.

These grants have helped the site to survive a complete loss of income during the pandemic and allowed it to reopen with no job losses.

The money has also funded some changes at the site, including a new terrace and awning, and expanding the outdoor seating capacity at its café.

Chair of Creswell Heritage Trust, Dr Tim Caulton, said: “Creswell Heritage Trust is immensely grateful for the ongoing support from the Cultural Recovery Fund.

“We have used the funding received to date to make the Trust more resilient in the future, but with visitor numbers not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, this additional support is most welcome.

“We are eagerly anticipating improved visitor numbers in 2021 and making plans to welcome them, increase the amount of time they want to spend at Creswell Crags, and encourage them to return regularly to experience our changing programme of events and activities, as well as the beauty and astonishing history of our site.”

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”