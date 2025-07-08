Proposed changes within the grounds of one of the most historic buildings in the Retford area feature in the latest batch of planning applications for Bassetlaw.

Gamston Manor, which sits off Great North Road in the village of Gamston, dates back to the 17th century, with additions made later, and has been a grade II listed building since 1952.

Described as a medium-sized country house with attached cottage and gardens, the manor is a private residential home that lies within the Gamston Village Conservation Area.

A plan has been submitted by Mr and Mrs M. Wilson to Bassetlaw District Council to extend a former cart shed to create a garden room that would be used as a lounge area in conjunction with an existing pool and courtyard garden.

Check out all the latest planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Planning papers say the extension would measure seven metres by four metres and would be built in red clay brick to match a nearby detached garage.

The scheme is being considered by the council’s planning officers, who hope to make a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council and awaiting decisions are these:

The Old Vicarage, Low Street, East Drayton – listed building application for removal of internal wall in the kitchen/pantry corridor.

5 Hillside View, Bothamsall – single-storey rear extension.

Beverley Town Street, Treswell – demolish detached garage and rear single-storey extension, and erect detached garage, two-storey rear extension and front porch.

Burnt House, Croft Church Street, Everton – proposed single-storey extension at rear and side, including front porch.

5 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – advertising consent for fascia, wall and projecting sign for hot food takeaway,

Westholme, Top Street, East Drayton – change existing annexe building to detached dwelling with existing double garage.

7 Queens Walk, Nether Langwith – erect single-storey side and rear extensions.

31 Market Place, Retford – listed building application to retain externally illuminated fascia sign, projecting sign, window vinyl poster, roller shutter and replacement front door.

Rosebys plc, 9 Market Place, Retford – outline application for conversion of offices into seven residential dwellings.

Cross Roads Farm, Sutton Lane, Sutton cum Lound – conversion of garage/storage/workshop building into one new self-build dwelling.

14 Ordsall Road, Retford – single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, and rebuild new covered terrace.

Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop – provision of electric-vehicle charging bays and associated works.

Kings Park, Chancery Lane, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Cabin Hill House, Blyth Rosd, Clumber Park – change of use from house to children’s home for up to four young people.

Mill House, Retford Road, Rampton – proposed timber single-storey ‘granny annexe’ for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

Bramble Barn, High Street, East Markham – erection of single-storey side extension.

Unit at West Carr Business Park, West Carr Road, Retford – change of use from business to non-residential institution for education purposes.

Sherwood Lodge, Grove Coach Road, Retford – replacement self-build dwelling.

Bonbusk Farm, Holbeck Road, Holbeck – notification of prior approval for change of use of agricultural barns one and two into two dwellings.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the Bassetlaw District Council website.