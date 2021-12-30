Bassetlaw man presented with salvaged sign from demolished market where he worked for more than 40 years

John Gent from Moorhouse, near Tuxford had worked for Newark Cattle Market for more than four decades years until it was recently demolished by Bloom Demolition and Excavation Ltd.

The demolition team spotted and salvaged the market’s sign, which they later restored for Mr Gent.

Mr Gent began his career in livestock at the age of 15 and has enjoyed his time meeting many new people throughout his career.

Blooms Demolition present John Gent with salvaged sign

He said: “I just wanted a bit of brick or something to remember the place by.

"I was not expecting the sign, I was speechless when I received it.”

The Bloom family, who also have connections with livestock, thought the presentation of the sign to him would be a fitting tribute to his long service in the cattle market.