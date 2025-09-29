9 Stately Homes and other historic buildings of interest in Nottinghamshire that are well worth a visit

4 . Kelham Hall

Kelham Hall, Kelham, Newark NG23 5QX: This Victorian country house, set in 44 acres of gardens and parklands, was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, and includes an onsite church. It is a fascinating example of Gothic Revival architecture. The hall was featured on the BBC series 'Restoration' and previously served as a theological college, it is also a favoured landmark of the TV programme 'Most Haunted'. Photo: Google Maps