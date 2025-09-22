11 of the oldest buildings in Nottinghamshire with fascinating backstories that are still standing in 2025

By Tracy Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
These buildings date back centuries

It’s little surprise that Nottinghamshire is one the most important counties in the UK for historians.

Nottinghamshire as a settlement dates back to the Palaeolithic period (500,000–10,000 BCE), while the county’s name originates from the Anglo-Saxon settlement of Snotengaham around 600 CE.

Needless to say, Nottinghamshire has changed quite a bit over the centuries, with the vast majority of buildings linked to these eras long since disappeared.

But walk around any Nottinghamshire town or village and you’ll still see plenty of historic buildings, from churches to stately homes.

Many such buildings have well and truly stood the test of time, having withstood civil unrest, World Wars and harsh weather conditions.

Below we’ve taken a look at 11 of the oldest buildings in Nottinghamshire that are still standing in 2025:

775 years old

1. Annesley Hall - opened in 1250

775 years old Photo: ECC

725 years old

2. Southwell Minster - opened in 1300

725 years old Photo: Marketing Nottingham

855 years old

3. Newstead Abbey - opened in 1170

855 years old Photo: Brian Fagan

836 years old

4. Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem - opened in 1189

836 years old Photo: Alex Turgid

