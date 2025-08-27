Your inside look at Worksop's new gym – opened by town’s athlete and actor

Worksop has welcomed a new gym this August: PureGym, located at High Grounds Retail Park. The gym is equipped with the latest machines to help you achieve your fitness goals. The gym is situated just off the A57, near the Premier Inn and Beefeater, with free parking available on site.

The gym was officially opened on Friday, (August 22), by Rafi Solaiman, an athlete, actor, and model from Worksop. He is best known for his achievements in Paralympian free running, having represented Great Britain at the European Para Athletics Championships and won both silver and gold medals throughout his career. Readers may also recognise Rafi from his role in the BBC drama, Strike (2017).

For more information and updates about the new gym, visit www.puregym.com/gyms/worksop.

1 . Official opening A new PureGym has opened in High Grounds. Rafi Solaiman, a two-time Olympic Paralympian, opened the site this August.

2 . Inside look The High Grounds gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

3 . How to get here High Grounds Retail Park is located 1.4 miles west of Worksop town centre, just off the A57 at the junction with the A60 on the Worksop Bypass.