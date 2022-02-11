Larwood Surgery, Kilton, are currently getting ready to start the next cohort of patients who are entitled to their COVID vaccinations.

This cohort is 'at risk' children, and children with additional needs aged between five and 11 years old.

The first clinic will be held for invited patients tomorrow, on Saturday february 12 from 9am to 11.30am at Kilton Forest Community Centre, next door to Larwood Surgery.

Larwood Community Centre vaccine clinics are ready to give vaccines to children, pictured are Nathalie Birch nurse manager and Dr Peter Hughes

The team will have special guest Scooby-Doo, also known as Dr Peter Hughes, a GP at the surgery, and they have been donated some items for children from The Works in Worksop, such as stickers and bookmarks.

There will be a further two clinics set up over the next few weeks.

Nathalie Birch, nurse manager at Larwood Heath Partnership, said: “We are encouraging parents to bring their children once invited to the clinic they've been invited to.

"If the parents are unable to take their child to the clinic and they are asking a neighbour or grandparent, please make sure that they have got a letter of consent to say they have permission to take the child.

At-risk children aged between five and 11 years old are now eligible for their Covid-19 vaccines.

"We are here to provide the information, so if any parent is worried, please do ask your local area GP for more information - there is also lots of information on the NHS sites.

"The vaccines are to safeguard the children and it also helps protect the elderly, such as their grandparents as well.”

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

Children will be offered certificates, stickers and bookmarks, courtesy of The Works.