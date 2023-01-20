The event will take place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre on February 28 between 2pm and 7pm and is open to all, with a range of posts to be advertised suitable for both university graduates as well as entry-level positions for school-leavers and those looking for a career change.

Additionally those wishing to return to practise are invited.

AHPs are the third largest healthcare workforce within the NHS, and encompass a variety of roles ranging from Speech and Language Therapists and Dietitians, to Art Therapists and Radiographers, as well as Physiotherapists.

There are roles in many departments

Throughout the day, there will be representatives from a number of AHP specialities who will be on-hand to answer any questions or queries.

Some of the roles include: Physiotherapy; Occupational Therapy; Speech and Language Therapy; Dietetics and Nutrition; Orthotics; Operating Department Practice; Radiography; Orthoptics; Podiatry.

Karen Jessop, chief nurse, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those interested in starting a career within the NHS to come along and find out what we have to offer.

Considering a career change?

"We have a number of vacancies available, from entry-level positions to posts suitable for those who are soon to graduate from university.

"If you’re interested please come along, speak with colleagues and see what Team DBTH has to offer.”

The trust hosts three hospital sites including Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Montagu Hospital, and serves around 444,000 patients annually.

You can confirm your attendance at https://bit.ly/3X9UufG and if you have any queries beforehand contact [email protected]

There are an array of jobs available

