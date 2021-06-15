Worksop GP surgery offering walk-in Covid vaccination appointments to patients this weekend

A Worksop GP surgery is offering walk-in vaccination appointments for patients aged 25 and over.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 1:50 pm

Newgate Medical Group are calling their registered patients aged 25 and over who haven’t had their first dose of the vaccine to attend a walk-in clinic at the practice.

This will run on Saturday, June 19 from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate rises as Boris Johnson announces four-week 'Freedom Day' delay

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, people aged 23 and 24 are now invited to book their first dose from today.

It forms part of the government's drive to offer every adult a first dose by July 19.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.