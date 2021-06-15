Worksop GP surgery offering walk-in Covid vaccination appointments to patients this weekend
A Worksop GP surgery is offering walk-in vaccination appointments for patients aged 25 and over.
Newgate Medical Group are calling their registered patients aged 25 and over who haven’t had their first dose of the vaccine to attend a walk-in clinic at the practice.
This will run on Saturday, June 19 from 8.30am to 11.30am.
Meanwhile, people aged 23 and 24 are now invited to book their first dose from today.
It forms part of the government's drive to offer every adult a first dose by July 19.